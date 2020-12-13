Holder’s rearguard action keeps Kiwis waiting in second Test

West Indies captain Jason Holder held off a venomous New Zealand attack as the tourists survived to be 244 for six at stumps Sunday on day three of the second Test in Wellington.

They require a further 85 runs with four wickets remaining to make New Zealand bat again and avoid a second innings defeat.

Against a four-pronged pace attack, rated by the West Indies as “one of the best” in the world and who continued to get bounce and movement off the pitch, the tourists lost seven wickets in the first two sessions but only one after tea as Holder launched into the bowling.

He was not out 60, with eight fours and two sixes, when bad light ended play an hour early.