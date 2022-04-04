Hopes turn to ashes

The Bangladesh team rolled back the clock on Monday morning. After fighting tooth and nail in the first four days, the Bangladesh batting order collapsed like a deck of cards in the morning session of Day 5. In just 55 minutes, the tourists lost seven wickets and were bundled out for just 53, reminiscent of their earlier tours to South Africa, and suffered a comprehensive 220-run defeat in Durban.

Bangladesh losing wickets in clusters and getting rolled over cheaply in away Tests is nothing new. In fact, this was the ninth time they got bundled out for below 100 in overseas Tests. But the fact that it was two South African spinners who bamboozled the Bangladeshi batters, sets this defeat apart from past humiliations.

The record books will register this match as Bangladesh’s seventh defeat in as many Tests in South Africa and the margin of defeat would make it seem like a fairly one-sided contest. But in reality, the Tigers had momentum on their side and had a slim chance of winning the match till the final session of Day 4.