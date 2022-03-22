How Bangladesh fare in series deciders

Bangladesh first travelled to the African nation in 2002. No one expected Bangladesh to pull off a miracle in their maiden tour. And as expected, they lost all five matches by an embarrassing margin.

The situation hardly changed in their following two tours to South Africa. More defeats piled up while the win column remained empty.

But after 19 defeats across three formats, Bangladesh broke the deadlock on Friday with a 38-run win in the first One-Day International. Shakib himself played a crucial role, scoring a timely 77 off 64 balls, which earned him the player of the match award.