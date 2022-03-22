How Bangladesh fare in series deciders

Bangladesh first travelled to the African nation in 2002. No one expected Bangladesh to pull off a miracle in their maiden tour. And as expected, they lost all five matches by an embarrassing margin.
The situation hardly changed in their following two tours to South Africa. More defeats piled up while the win column remained empty.
But after 19 defeats across three formats, Bangladesh broke the deadlock on Friday with a 38-run win in the first One-Day International. Shakib himself played a crucial role, scoring a timely 77 off 64 balls, which earned him the player of the match award.
It was a historic win for Bangladesh and a long awaited one. But the mild celebration of the players after the win signalled that the Tigers are not done yet. They had a new goal in front of them, winning their first ever series in South Africa.
They had an opportunity to seal the series on Sunday. But the hosts bounced back strongly at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Protea pace attack made Bangladesh’s top-order dance to their tunes and a returning Quinton de Kock smashed a brisk half-century to complete a comfortable seven-wicket win.
Bangladesh will get a second bite at the cherry today, Wednesday, in the series-deciding third ODI. Both teams have returned to Centurion for the match which will be played at the Super Sport Park, the same place where Bangladesh ended their winless streak against the hosts.
Both teams head into today’s game with an equal chance to win the series. The Tamim Iqbal-led side has the chance to make history. But a deep dive into Bangladesh’s ODI record shows that history itself is not in their favour in series-deciders away from home.
In their 36 years as an ODI-playing country, Bangladesh have come across series-deciders only 14 times. Bangladesh’s win-loss record in such games is 50-50.
But six of those seven wins were in home series. In fact, Bangladesh’s first ever ODI series win against Zimbabwe back in 2005 was decided in the fifth and final match of the series, which the hosts won by eight wickets in Dhaka.
Away from home, Bangladesh’s record in series-deciders is quite poor. The Tigers have played four series-deciders in ODIs in away series. Two of them were against Zimbabwe and one each against England and West Indies.
Out of those four games, Bangladesh have only managed to win against West Indies back in 2018.
But it’s not all bleak for the Tigers. Bangladesh have beaten South Africa only once in an ODI series. That was back in 2015 during Bangladesh’s golden spell in ODI cricket when they won consecutive series against Pakistan, India and South Africa at home. In that series, Bangladesh lost the opening game but came back with a win in the following match and carried that momentum into the series decider to seal the series.
That was also the only other instance of Bangladesh and South Africa playing a series-decider. Today, the Tigers have the chance to maintain their 100 per cent win record in ODI series-deciders against the Protes. Will they maintain it or suffer another heartbreak? Only time will tell.