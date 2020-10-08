HP unit starts training camp after long COVID-19 hiatus

Of the 25-member HP squad, 12 are from the World Cup-winning U-19 team who were stuck at home for more than six months due to the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 around the country.

"The COVID-19 situation had been allowing us to host a training camp as the players were stuck idle at their home. And at the same time, we were waiting to secure a guideline from the ministry to resume cricketing activities. We started a training camp of HP from today," Naimur Rahman told the media on Wednesday.

Most of the members of HP will take part in a one-day league comprising three teams including all the members of Bangladesh national side, but the camp is not only aiming to play to this series.