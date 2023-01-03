Hooda, Patel lift India to 162-5 in 1st Sri Lanka T20

India raced to 26 in the first two overs but soon lost momentum after losing their top and middle-order before Hooda (41) and Patel (31) put on an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 68 to boost the total.

Debutant Shubman Gill began with a boundary but soon fell lbw for seven to Maheesh Theekshana as the mystery spinner broke through in his first over.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers hit back with disciplined bowling and Chamika Karunaratne sent back Suryakumar Yadav after the batsman mistimed one of his audacious scoop shots to be caught at short fine leg.