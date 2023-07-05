Tamim goes early as Bangladesh reach 48-1 after 10 overs

Bangladesh lost captain Tamim Iqbal early in a sedate start to the innings, reaching 48-1 after 10 overs in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Tamim chased a wayward ball on the off side from Fazalhaq Farooqi and paid the price, nicking it straight to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz to depart for 13 off 22 balls.