Tamim goes early as Bangladesh reach 48-1 after 10 overs

Bangladesh lost captain Tamim Iqbal early in a sedate start to the innings, reaching 48-1 after 10 overs in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.
Tamim chased a wayward ball on the off side from Fazalhaq Farooqi and paid the price, nicking it straight to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz to depart for 13 off 22 balls.
The innings from Tamim was an anticlimactic one, considering the drama the preceded Tamim’s participation in the first ODI.
A day before the match, Tamim said he is not fully fit but will feature in the first ODI to better assess his fitness, a statement that the team management didn’t appreciate.
But the captain’s ‘fitness test’ ended up being a brief one as his innings ended in the seventh over.
After Tamim’s departure, Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Liton Das and the duo added 18 runs in the next 19 deliveries and remained unbeaten on 10 and 12 respectively.
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first on a grassy pitch.