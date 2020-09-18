I love IPL: Kevin Pietersen

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), former England captain Kevin Pietersen opened up on how the Twenty-20 cricket extravaganza will be different this year due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be different for sure. No fans, nothing. Everybody is in bubble and the team that copes with its bubble life the best is the team that’s going to win. This is a new territory for everyone,” Pietersen told IANS.

KP, as he is fondly known in the cricketing circuit, is currently a part of the commentary panel for IPL 2020, which is set to start on 19 September in the UAE.