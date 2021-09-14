I would have loved to have been part of IPL but something has to give: Woakes

All-rounder Chris Woakes admits he felt he had to pull out of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he wanted to take part in England's hectic schedule this winter, including the T20I World Cup and the Ashes tour.

Delhi Capitals had stated on Monday that Woakes had opted out because of "personal reasons". DC then announced the signing of Australian Ben Dwarshius for the remainder of the 2021 season as a replacement for Woakes.