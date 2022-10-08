Skipper Azam steers Pakistan to win over New Zealand

Captain Babar Azam's half-century inspired Pakistan to their second win in the Twenty20 international tri-series in Christchurch on Saturday, coasting past New Zealand by six wickets.

Azam rode his luck in reaching 79 off 53 balls as his team took command of the series following their opening 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday.

All three sides are using the week-long tournament at Hagley Oval to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.