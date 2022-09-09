Kohli fires World Cup warning after long-awaited ton

India’s Virat Kohli says he was “pleasantly surprised” to get his long-awaited century in the short format as he targets more runs in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli on Thursday scored his 71st international ton -- his first ever in a T20 for India -- after a gap of 1,020 days to help India end the Asia Cup with a crushing win over Afghanistan in Dubai.

India’s campaign in the tournament ended early after they lost their first two Super Four matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka -- the teams that made Sunday’s final with two wins each.