Ashwin replaces injured Axar in India World Cup squad

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replaced left-arm spinner Axar Patel on Thursday in India’s squad for the ICC World Cup on home soil after he failed to recover from a thigh injury.

The 37-year-old Ashwin impressed against Australia earlier this month, taking four wickets in two games as he returned to the ODI team for the first time in over 18 months.

He is the only specialist off-spinner in India’s 15-man squad, and one of just two players alongside star batsman Virat Kohli who featured in India’s 2011 World Cup-winning run.