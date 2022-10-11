Allen powers New Zealand to victory over Pakistan

Finn Allen showed his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup by top-scoring for New Zealand with a disciplined batting display in their nine-wicket romp over Pakistan in Christchurch on Tuesday in the tri-series.

Allen blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval as New Zealand claimed their second win of the series.