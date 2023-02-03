IPL will be ‘world’s biggest domestic sporting event’: Former England captain Strauss

Former England captain Andrew Strauss forecast Wednesday the Indian Premier League (IPL) would eclipse American football’s NFL to become “the biggest domestic sporting event in the world” as he praised it for sparking one of cricket’s “great steps forward”.

He also said the recent creation of a women’s IPL would “accelerate” the growth of the female game in spectacular fashion.

A highly lucrative franchise T20 event backed by wealthy business figures and entertainment stars, the IPL has also led to the creation of similar competitions, such as Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).