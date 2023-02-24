England team land in Dhaka

The England team will begin training on Saturday at the academy ground of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
All members of the England ODI and T20 squad, however, haven’t arrived in Bangladesh yet.
The England Test team is currently in New Zealand, playing their second and final Test of the series against the Kiwis.
Ben Ducket and Will Jacks are part of the English team in New Zealand and also have been picked for the T20 series against Bangladesh. The duo will join the rest of their teammates in Bangladesh after 28 February.
The ODI series will commence on 1 March in Dhaka. The second ODI will take place on 3 March at the same venue, before the action moves to Chattogram for the third and final ODI on 6 March.
All three ODIs will begin on 12:00 pm and will be day/night games.
The T20 series will begin in Chattogram on 9 March. After that match, the teams will return to the capital to play the remaining two T20s on 12 and 14 March.
All three T20s will begin on 3:00pm.
This is England’s first tour to Bangladesh for a bilateral series since 2016.
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
England T20 squad: Jos Buttler (c), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan