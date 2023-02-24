England team land in Dhaka

A 23-member England contingent landed in Dhaka on Friday morning for the forthcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and three Twenty20s against host Bangladesh.

The England team arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in two separate groups.

The team led by Jos Buttler were driven to Hotel Sonargaon from the airport where they will be staying for the Dhaka portion of the tour.