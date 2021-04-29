ICC rates Kandy pitch as ‘below average’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitch used in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as “below average,” reports UNB.
In a press release sent to the media on Wednesday evening, the ICC said match referee Ranjan Madugalle called the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch in Kandy “substandard.”
So, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.
“The character of the pitch hardly changed over five days. There was no shift in the balance between bat and ball as the game progressed,” Madugalle said.
“The pitch remained batting-friendly throughout, resulting in a total of 1289 runs scored in the match for the loss of 17 wickets at an average of 75.82 runs per wicket, which is very high. So, in keeping with the ICC guidelines, I rate this pitch as below average,” he added.
Madugalle’s report has been forwarded to Sri Lanka Cricket.
Both Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and head coach Russell Domingo have criticised the wicket, too, saying it was not the wicket that they had expected ahead of the game.
Dimuth Karunaratne, the hosts’ captain, also said they were expecting a better wicket.
The second and final Test of this two-match series will commence tomorrow at the same venue.