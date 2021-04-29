ICC rates Kandy pitch as ‘below average’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitch used in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as “below average,” reports UNB.

In a press release sent to the media on Wednesday evening, the ICC said match referee Ranjan Madugalle called the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch in Kandy “substandard.”

So, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

“The character of the pitch hardly changed over five days. There was no shift in the balance between bat and ball as the game progressed,” Madugalle said.