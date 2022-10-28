New Zealand boost with Mitchell set to return against Sri Lanka

But Southee said he would almost certainly start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday with Mark Chapman making way.

“He’s come through all the tests he needs to come through... so I think he comes back in for the side tomorrow,” he said.

“I think it’s probably Mark Chapman that’s the unlucky one as he came in for Daryl in the tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh. It’s unlucky for Mark, who hasn’t done anything wrong.

“But I think that Daryl is a valuable member of this side and has done well for us, so now he is fit and ready, he just comes back in.”

New Zealand will need a full armoury against a Sri Lanka side desperate to keep their dreams alive in a tight Group 1.

They beat Ireland but then crashed heavily to Australia.