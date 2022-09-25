David, Green help Australia to 186 in India T20 decider

But Green received little support from other top order batters as left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has been India’s best bowler in the three-match series, chipped away at the other end.
Patel finished with 3-33 and took the key wickets of skipper Aaron Finch (7), Josh Inglis (24) and in-form Matthew Wade (1).
The hosts looked set to restrict Australia to a below-par score in Hyderabad before the newest T20 sensation Tim David dismantled the Indian pacers in an impressive display of power hitting.
David hit a 27-ball 54 with four sixes and two boundaries before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel, who finished with 1-18 after two overs.
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was also on the receiving end of David’s power-hitting and gave away 50 runs in his four wicketless overs.
The series comes ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.