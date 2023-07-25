Cricket

Rain spoils day two after Pakistan take lead

AFP
Colombo
Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed inspect the ground after rain stops the play during the second day of the second and final Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on 25 July 2023AFP

Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam steered Pakistan to a 12-run lead but rain halted their charge early on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The tourists were 178-2 after resuming under gloomy skies on 145-2 with Abdullah Shafique, on 87, and skipper Babar Azam, on 28, batting in a stand of 57.

Only 43 minutes of play were possible before the downpour began and forced officials to call lunch, tea and finally stumps with the ground fully covered.

Members of ground staff cover the pitch as rain stops the second day play of the second and final Test
AFP

More rain is predicted on day three and Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, will depend on an aggressive approach to clinch the series.

Shafique and Azam took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with a string of boundaries after a couple of maiden overs to push for a big lead in response to Sri Lanka’s total of 166.

Shafique has smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 131-ball stay so far. Azam, who began the day on eight, took on the bowlers with a six and two fours in the 10 overs since play resumed.

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama watches
AFP

Pakistan bowlers combined to dismiss Sri Lanka in the second session on the opening day after the hosts elected to bat first.

Shafique extended Pakistan’s domination with a second-wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood, who made 51, to put Sri Lanka on the back foot with their attacking play.

