Rain spoils day two after Pakistan take lead

Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam steered Pakistan to a 12-run lead but rain halted their charge early on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The tourists were 178-2 after resuming under gloomy skies on 145-2 with Abdullah Shafique, on 87, and skipper Babar Azam, on 28, batting in a stand of 57.