Green takes five as Australia seize control of 2nd South Africa Test

Cameron Green celebrated landing one of the richest contracts in Indian Premier League (IPL) history by taking a career-best 5-27 as Australia ripped through South Africa’s fragile batting in the second Test on Monday.

After the visitors were dismissed for 189, an aggressive David Warner, in his 100th Test, was unbeaten on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out on five to steer the hosts to 45-1 at stumps on day one.

Usman Khawaja was out for one, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne off Kagiso Rabada.