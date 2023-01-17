Indian cricket star Pant thanks 'heroes' after horror crash

Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant has thanked "two heroes" who helped get him to hospital after his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire.

In his first public comments since the accident, Pant said he would be "forever grateful and indebted" to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, posting a photo of the duo at his hospital bed.

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely," Pant said on Twitter late Monday.