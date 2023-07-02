From zenith to rock bottom, West Indies cricket stoops to a new low

West Indies’s two-time World Cup winning captain Clive Lloyd was at the Lord’s in London on Saturday, watching the second Ashes Test.
The great West Indian batsman was looking intently at the engrossing battle between England and Australia. But I doubt that the perennial battle between cricket’s oldest nations was enough to divert his attention from the catastrophe his beloved West Indies was facing at the same time in a different corner of the world.
At the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the team that soared to the highest heights in cricket under Clive’s leadership in the 70s, suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier on Saturday and are no longer in the reckoning for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.
The defeat meant that for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 1975, the West Indies will not take part in the biggest competition in cricket. The tournament will begin in India in October and for the first time, the Calypso might of the Caribbean giants will be missing from the biggest showcase of the best cricket teams in the world.
The disaster for the West Indies team began with a 35-run defeat against hosts Zimbabwe.
The trouble compounded for the Caribbean side in the next match when with a stunning defeat to the Netherlands.
The Caribbean bowlers couldn’t defend 374 runs as the Dutch equalled West Indies’ total to take the match into a Super Over. Pacer Jason Holder then conceded 30 runs in the Super Over and the Netherlands went on to seal a dramatic victory.
West Indies’ faint hopes of qualification then dissolved to dust on Saturday, when Scotland hit the final nail in the coffin with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Caribbean side.
These results do seem shocking to the casual fans but for anyone who has been observing West Indies’ downward trajectory in the ODI format, the outcomes against the likes of Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and Scotland were more disheartening than surprising.
Writing on the wall
This is not the first time the West Indies are having to take part in the World Cup Qualifiers.
Earlier, teams with a Test status would automatically play in the ODI World Cup. However, after the ICC reduced the number of teams in the World Cup to 10 for the 2019 and 2023 editions even though there are 12 Test playing teams, even full members had to compete in the qualifiers.
The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Super League earned direct qualification while the remaining two spots got decided in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.
The West Indies had competed in the qualifier tournament for the 2019 World Cup and in that event, they secured qualification alongside Afghanistan.
West Indies then had an underwhelming World Cup in England, finishing ninth, sandwiched between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the eighth and tenth place respectively.
In the next cycle of the ODI Super League, the West Indies finished ninth with only nine wins in 24 matches and again had to compete in the qualifier tournament.
But this time, however, the Caribbean side couldn’t get out of jail.
Two-edged sword
Caribbean cricket’s golden age has ended decades ago. In the first decade of this millennium, they were an average international side, known for their formidable record at home and for having enough firepower to win a few matches or a series here and there against top teams.
But in the following decade, West Indies once again rose to the top of international cricket in a new format which seemed tailor-made for the Caribbean cricketers. That format, of course, is Twenty20.
Winning the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016 meant West Indies could once again claim to be the best cricket team in the world, albeit in just one format.
But in hindsight, this very success has brought about the downfall of West Indies cricket.
The adeptness of the Caribbean cricketers in the format made them valuable assets for franchise cricket leagues. As more and more leagues kept popping up across the globe, it became increasingly more lucrative for the West Indies cricketers to ditch international cricket altogether and only play for franchise teams.
Every top international side, barring India, is struggling to keep their top players under contract and is embroiled in an invisible tussle with the franchise leagues. Other boards mainly have two ways of persuading their cricketers, but for West Indies, neither of those methods is applicable.
West Indies running out of options
Rich cricket boards like England and Australia are beefing up the salary and other benefits for their contracted cricketers in hopes of matching the exuberant wages offered by franchises.
The not so affluent boards like South Africa and New Zealand are trying to persuade the cricketers to choose international cricket over franchises by tugging at their sense of national pride, telling them the honour of representing their country should trump everything else.
However, the cricket board in West Indies can use neither of those tactics.
Firstly, they don’t have the funds to match the lofty sums offered by the franchises. Secondly, they also can’t use the patriotism card as an option as West Indies is not a country, but a collection of 15 island nations and territories.
That’s why the West Indies play under the flag bearing the logo of their cricket board, not a national flag like other countries. They also don’t sing a national anthem before every match but an anthem specifically selected for the West Indies cricket team.
This lack of national identity just adds to the difficulty to sustain a cricket team like West Indies in the current cricket climate.
Right now, rumours are running rampant that many top cricketers from countries like England and Australia have been offered year-long contracts by franchises and some are considering signing them. Rich boards are seemingly fighting a losing battle against franchises, so what chance does a cricket board like West Indies have of retaining its top players?
The West Indies was not the only international cricket team formed using a collection of countries. There was another team active in cricket for over half a century named East Africa.
As the name suggests, that team was a collection of four countries from the Eastern region of Africa. However, that team has disappeared from the face of the cricket world and is now a thing of the past.
Does a similar fate await the West Indies?