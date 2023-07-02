From zenith to rock bottom, West Indies cricket stoops to a new low

West Indies’s two-time World Cup winning captain Clive Lloyd was at the Lord’s in London on Saturday, watching the second Ashes Test.

The great West Indian batsman was looking intently at the engrossing battle between England and Australia. But I doubt that the perennial battle between cricket’s oldest nations was enough to divert his attention from the catastrophe his beloved West Indies was facing at the same time in a different corner of the world.

At the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the team that soared to the highest heights in cricket under Clive’s leadership in the 70s, suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier on Saturday and are no longer in the reckoning for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The defeat meant that for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 1975, the West Indies will not take part in the biggest competition in cricket. The tournament will begin in India in October and for the first time, the Calypso might of the Caribbean giants will be missing from the biggest showcase of the best cricket teams in the world.