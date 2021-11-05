Incompetent Nazmul and Shameless BCB : Saber Hossain Chowdhury

Former BCB president Saber Hossain Chowdhury vented his anger to the tigers’ performance in T20 World Cup via a post on twitter on Thursday following their defeat against Australia.
Terming the incumbent BCB president Nazmul Hassan as incompetent leader, Saber Hossain alleged the performance of cricket team has gone bad to worse under the leadership of Nazmul. He also labeled the cricket board as shameless one for its utter failure.
The former BCB boss—from 1996 to 2001—Saber Hossain wrote in his post that "Bangladesh has played 4 World Cups under Mr Papon, things have gone bad to worse. The longest serving president has also been the most incompetent."
"It's always someone else’s fault as he has run our cricket to the ground. Shame that we have a shameless @BCBtigers. #T20WorldCup," Saber added.