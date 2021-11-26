India all out for 345 after Southee’s 5-for

Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden ton before New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings of the opening Test on Day Two on Friday.

In the first session on Day Two, India scored 81 runs and lost four wickets. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively. However, New Zealand bowlers didn’t waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 in the first innings here at the Green Park Stadium.