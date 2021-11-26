India all out for 345 after Southee’s 5-for

Resuming the day from 258/4, India started off confidently but Southee drew the first blood on Friday as he removed Ravindra Jadeja in the 87th over.
However, Shreyas continued his fine form and hit his maiden Test ton. He became the 16th men’s player to score a hundred on Test debut for India.
Southee, meanwhile, helped New Zealand comeback as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and Shreyas in quick succession.
The right-handed pacer then came back to dismiss Axar Patel as India got reduced to 313/8.
Earlier on Day One, Shreyas and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries as India dominated on Thursday.
India ended Day One at 258/4 after being down to 154/4 in the second session.
Brief Scores: India 345/10 (Shreyas Iyer 105, Ravindra Jadeja 50; Tim Southee 5-69) vs New Zealand