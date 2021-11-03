India asked to bat by Afghanistan in must-win T20 World Cup game

India, who have lost both their group matches, need to win their remaining three matches and depend on other teams to have any chance of making their semi-finals.
"Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one," said India skipper Virat Kohli.
"Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be."
Fit-again batsman Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin make the XI in place of Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.