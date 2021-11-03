India asked to bat by Afghanistan in must-win T20 World Cup game

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against India in a crucial clash for both teams in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Afghans, who are second behind Group 2 leaders Pakistan and dream of making the semi-finals, have one change with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for the retired Asghar Afghan.

"We always prepare for both (bat or field first), but today we'll bowl first because of the dew," said Nabi. "We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy."