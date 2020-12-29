India beat Australia by eight wickets to win second Test

AFP
Melbourne
India's batsman Shubman Gill (L) plays a shot as teammate Mayank Agarwal (R) looks on during the forth day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne on 29 December
India's batsman Shubman Gill (L) plays a shot as teammate Mayank Agarwal (R) looks on during the forth day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne on 29 DecemberAFP

India swept past Australia for a dominant eight-wicket win in the second Test Tuesday to level the series 1-1, in an extraordinary turnaround after their record collapse in the first Test.

Australia resumed day four in Melbourne on 133 for six in their second innings and battled to 200, setting India 70 to win.

Composed opener Shubman Gill (35) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (27) saw them home, but not before some nervous moments, with two wickets falling for 70.

Mitchell Starc forced a nick from Mayank Agarwal (5), which Tim Paine caught, then Pat Cummins snared the dangerous Cheteshwar Pujara for three, edged to Cameron Green at gully.

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets, with India widely panned after being dismissed for their lowest-ever score of 36.

