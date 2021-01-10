India captain Kohli denounces racist abuse in Sydney Test

India captain Virat Kohli has denounced as "absolutely unacceptable" the alleged racial abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Cricket chiefs are investigating after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were apparently targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.