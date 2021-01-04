India cricketers restricted from leaving Sydney hotel premises

The India cricketers who travelled to Sydney on Monday for the third Test beginning 7 January have been asked by the team management to not leave the hotel premises except for training during their stay in Sydney.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) confirmed to IANS on Monday that the players have been asked to abide by the bio-security protocols strictly and maintain hotel-ground-hotel routine.

The development comes after five players -- Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into alleged breach of bio-security protocols following a video on social media which showed them sitting indoors in a restaurant in Melbourne last week.