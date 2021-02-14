India eye victory in 2nd Test after Ashwin spins out England

India built a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped skittle England for 134 on day two of the second Test on Sunday.

The hosts were 54 for one at stumps in Chennai with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven.

India are in sight of a victory that would level the four-match series after their crushing defeat in the opening Test.

Sharma, who hit 161 in India's first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali.

Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.

Ashwin had earlier claimed five wickets as England collapsed in response to India's 329, conceding a lead of 195.

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said it was one of the most difficult batting pitches he had seen.

"The guys have plans but they didn't happen today for us," said Thorpe.