India grab three early Australia wickets to take control

A fired-up India grabbed three wickets, including the prize scalp of Steve Smith for a duck, to leave Australia in trouble after a gripping opening session on the first day of the second Test Saturday.

Batting after captain Tim Paine won the toss, the hosts were 65 for three at lunch in front of some 30,000 socially-distanced fans, the maximum allowed at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne was not out on 26 and Travis Head unbeaten on four as they fended off some top-notch bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ravi Ashwin on a wicket offering turn and bounce.

After their horror show in the first Test at Adelaide, where they lost by eight wickets and were skittled for 36 in their second innings, India were desperate to start well in Melbourne.