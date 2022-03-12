India look for ‘mental adjustments’ in pink ball Test: Bumrah

“We have to make mental adjustments while preparing for the pink ball Test,” Bumrah said on the eve of the second match starting Saturday.

“Playing under lights, fielding and bowling with pink ball are things we need to get used to and we keep all of these things in mind while in the training session.

“We are not used to catching or bowling with the pink ball. It is still a fairly new concept for all of us and we are trying to learn with every Test.”

India were late entrants in the pink ball arena and made their day-night debut four years after Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever floodlit Test in 2015.

They dispatched Bangladesh inside three days in Kolkata, but at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 Australia bowled out Virat Kohli’s side for 36 in the second innings -- India’s lowest Test total.