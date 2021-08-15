India lose early wickets as hosts gain upper hand

At lunch break on day 4, India's score read 56/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara (3*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1*) currently unbeaten at the crease. The visitors have extended their lead to 29 runs. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on 18 runs for the first wicket, but the partnership was finally broken in the 10th over as Mark Wood sent Rahul (5) back to the pavilion. Rohit Sharma (21) might have dispatched Mark Wood for a six while playing a pull shot, but the same led to his dismissal in the very same over and India was reduced to 27/2.