India need 407 as Australia declare on 312/6

Australia declared on 312 for six at tea on the fourth day of the third test on Sunday, handing the injury-hit India team an unlikely victory target of 407 runs.

India, reeling from Saturday’s injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, denied Marnus Labuschagne (73), Steve Smith (81) and Cameron Green (84) centuries but their attack was not able to prevent Australia racking up an imposing lead.

The tourists, who rebounded from defeat in the series opener in Adelaide to win in Melbourne, face a monumental task over the last four sessions if they are to avoid going 2-1 down before they head to Brisbane for the final test.

The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at Sydney Cricket Ground was the 288-2 Australia scored to beat South Africa in 2005-6.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah was unfortunate to finish with only one wicket after Labuschagne was dropped at square leg by Hanuma Vihari off the second delivery of the day and Rohit Sharma in the slips gave Tim Paine a life.