India opt to bat in second Test against England

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss on Saturday and opted to bat in the second Test against England in Chennai as they bid to level the four-match series in front of returning fans.

Kohli said that it was a "good toss to win... Day one is going to be pretty good for batting and we expect the pitch to get roughed up drastically from day two onwards."

All-rounder Axar Patel will make his debut for the hosts, who have left out spinners Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem.