India quicks star with bat and ball in second Test thrashing of England

India's pacemen impressed with both bat and ball as Virat Kohli's side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday.

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just their third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

England, set 272 to win in a minimum of 60 overs on the last day, were dismissed for 120 -- their latest collapse.

They were in dire straits at 1-2 after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami removed openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for nought apiece.

Fellow paceman Mohammed Siraj then followed up with 4-32 -- a return that saw him end the match by bowling No 11 James Anderson to seal an India win that followed their 1986 and 2014 Test triumphs at Lord's.

Earlier, Shami, with 56 not out, and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores and shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89, during India's second innings 298-8 declared.