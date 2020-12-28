India rip through Australian batting to eye series-levelling win

A depleted Indian attack ripped through Australia's top order to leave the world's number one team with a slender two-run lead and in deep trouble Monday after day three of the second Test.

At stumps in Melbourne, Australia were 133 for six with Cameron Green on 17 and Pat Cummins on 15 in their second innings as the visitors zeroed in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

India are doing so with a weakened attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over with a calf problem, limping off the field.

It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack.

"I think we played really well. I thought the bowlers came out really strong and bowled in all the right areas. It was good to see," said India captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"But this game is not over yet, we still have to get four more wickets."