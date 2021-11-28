India set NZ 284 to win after lower order fightback

India set New Zealand 284 runs after a lower order fightback from the Kiwi demolition of the hosts' top batters on the fourth day of the first Test in Kanpur on Sunday.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer made 65 in key partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha, who was unbeaten on 61 runs when India declared at 234-7 after tea.

The hosts started the day in a commanding position with a 63-run lead at 14-1 -- after Axar Patel's five-for wrapped up the Black Caps innings at 296 on Saturday.