India survive scare in tense T20 win over Ireland

India held their nerve to beat Ireland by four runs as the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 side survived a scare in Malahide on Tuesday.

The tourists chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected.

India scored an imposing 225-7 in their 20 overs after winning the toss.

After opener Ishan Kishan fell for three, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda put on a world T20 record 176-run partnership for the second wicket.