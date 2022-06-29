India survive scare in tense T20 win over Ireland

Samson fell for a vibrant 77 from 42 balls, leaving Hooda to take top billing with his blistering 104.
Hooda hit nine fours and six sixes in his 57-ball masterpiece before Josh Little dismissed him.
Ireland pinned the Indians back at the death as Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel all went for nought.
Set a target of 226, Paul Stirling hit 40 from 18 alongside captain Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 60 from 37.
Ireland needed 38 from the final 18 balls and some quick runs from George Dockrell and Mark Adair moved them within touching distance of a famous victory.
But, needing eight runs from three balls and then six from the final delivery off Umran Malik, Ireland fell just short on 221-5.