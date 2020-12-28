India take early wickets as Australia battle to stay in India Test

Australia clawed within 66 runs of a weakened India but lost two wickets in the middle session as Steve Smith and Matthew Wade fought to keep them in the second Test on day three Monday.

At tea in Melbourne, they were 65 for two with Wade not out 27 and Smith on 20 as India strive to level the series after losing the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

They are facing a depleted attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over holding his left calf, before limping off. It was a big setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

The visitors were all out for 326 on the stroke of lunch, adding just 49 to their overnight first innings 277 for five in reply to Australia’s 195.