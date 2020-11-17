India test still slated for Adelaide despite COVID-19 outbreak: Australia

Cricket Australia said it was still planning to host the first test against India in Adelaide next month despite moving players out of South Australia on Tuesday after a cluster of new coronavirus cases in the state.

South Australia reimposed social distancing restrictions on Monday after detecting 21 cases of the virus, most of which were acquired locally in Adelaide.

With neighbouring states starting to close the borders with South Australia to try to contain the outbreak, Cricket Australia shifted international players from their Twenty20 and one-day squads north to Sydney.