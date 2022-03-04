India to bat against Sri Lanka in Kohli's 100th Test

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a landmark 100th Test for superstar cricketer Virat Kohli on Friday.

Kohli, 33, was congratulated by officials at the start of the two-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Coach Rahul Dravid presented Kohli, surrounded by the Indian team and with his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma beside him, with a special cap.