India triumph in must-win game against Bangladesh

India women's team beat Bangladesh by 110 runs in a must-win game to secure their third victory in six matches here at Seddon Park to stay alive for a place in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup's semi-final.

Defending 230-run target Indian bowlers Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled a tight line to choke the flow of runs and that put Bangladesh batters under pressure and they lost the wicket of opener Sharmin Akhter caught by Sneh Rana of Gayakwad's bowling at the score of 12. In the space of three runs, Bangladesh lost another wicket as Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Fargana Hoque for an 11-ball duck to leave their side in trouble at 15 for 2.

Captain Nigar Sultana walked in to bat but she too was sent packing by Sneh Rana caught by Harmanpreet Kaur for 3 as Bangladesh was in further trouble at 28 for 3.

Opener Murshida Khatun who was losing partners at the other end also lost her wicket for 19 dismissed by Poonam Yadav caught by Harmanpreet Kaur who took her second catch of the match to leave Bangladesh tottering at 31 for 4.

Sneh Rana got her second scalp as she dismissed Rumana Ahmed for 2 caught by Yastika Bhatia with Bangladesh losing half of its side for 35 runs.