India well ahead despite Bairstow ton

A charged-up Jonny Bairstow smashed a rapid 106, his third hundred in four innings, providing the bedrock for England’s 284 all out in reply to India’s 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

India reached 37-1 at Tea for an overall lead of 169 with Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Hanuma Vihari (10) batting.

Earlier, an on-field altercation with India’s Virat Kohli appeared to fire up Bairstow who defied pressure and played some breathtaking shots to rescue England.