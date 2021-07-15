India wicketkeeper tests positive for Covid on England tour

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for Covid-19 as the squad prepares for a Test series in England, a cricket official told AFP on Thursday.

The Indian players, led by Virat Kohli, are currently in London but will enter a bio-secure bubble and leave for Durham later Thursday for a tour match next week. The first Test begins on 4 August in Nottingham.

“Pant has tested positive and will not travel to Durham with the rest of the team,” a cricket official told AFP on condition of anonymity.