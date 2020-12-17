India win toss, bat in first Test against Australia

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the opening day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Indians won their maiden series in Australia in 2018-19, including victory at the Adelaide Oval, and the hosts are gunning for payback.

“Looks like a nice wicket, nice and hard,” said Kohli, who will return home after the Test for the birth of his first child.

“Runs on the board are priceless, especially away from home. We’ve prepared really well, the boys have had a lot of time in the nets, couple of tour games as well.”

India announced their team on Wednesday, opting for Prithvi Shaw to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order in preference to Shubman Gill, with regular opener Rohit Sharma still regaining fitness after an injury.