India win toss, bat in third Australia ODI

India won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final one-day international against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Australia, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made three changes to their side with youngster Cameron Green making his debut, and fast bowler Sean Abbott and spinner Ashton Agar coming in.

David Warner is out with a groin injury that may have long-term implications for Australia's summer against India and selectors decided to promote Marnus Labuschagne to open the innings with captain Aaron Finch.

Mitchell Starc is out with a back injury while fellow paceman Pat Cummins was rested.