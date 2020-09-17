Indian cricket team hits period taboos for six with sanitary pad sponsorship

Many of the rest use unhygienic methods such as unsuitable scraps of cloth, dirty rags or leaves due to either a lack of awareness, access or affordability.

"This isn't a topic that can be ignored," McCrum told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments.

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about menstrual hygiene in his 15 Aug. Independence Day speech, drawing widespread praise on social media.

Amar Tulsiyan, founder of Niine and a social entrepreneur, said one of the main aims of the sponsorship deal was to raise awareness among men who often control family expenditure on everyday items, including sanitary products.

"A father or brother or son in the family should really acknowledge whether the women in the family are using sanitary napkins or not," he said by phone.

Millions of cricket fans will tune in to watch the Indian Premier League, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from 19 Sept. to 10 Nov. this year after India decided it could not host it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India is one of the countries worst-hit by COVID-19, with nearly 4.9 million confirmed cases and 80,000 deaths.