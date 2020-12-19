Indian media, ex-players rue 'massacre' in Australia

The Indian press and former players savaged the national cricket team on Saturday after they slumped to their lowest-ever score in a "humiliating" and "jaw-dropping" Test defeat in Australia.

India were bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the first Test in Adelaide as Australian pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins put the visitors to the sword.

In cricket-crazy India, The Times of India dubbed the performance and the defeat -- the hosts cruised to an eight-wicket victory on just the third day -- the "massacre in Adelaide".

"India did almost everything right on Day 2," the paper said. "Day 3 however saw the Aussie fast bowlers especially Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins come out with a vengeance."

The Indian batting performance -- no player even reached double figures -- was a "jaw-dropping act of meek surrender," the paper said, calling Hazlewood with his stellar figures of five for eight the "wrecker-in-chief".