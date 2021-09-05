India's Thakur and Pant pile on runs against England in fourth Test

Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant strengthened India's grip on the fourth Test against England with a seventh-wicket partnership of exactly 100 at the Oval on Sunday.

India in their second innings were 445-8 at tea on the fourth day, a lead of 346 runs, after Thakur had made 60 -- the fit-again all-rounder's second half-century this match -- and wicketkeeper Pant 50.

England, with the five-match series all-square at 1-1, now faced a daunting chase.