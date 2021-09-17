International exodus casts shadow as virus-hit IPL set to resume

Indian Premier League hostilities will resume on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates in front of spectators, but without a host of top international stars after four months of pandemic suspension.

Fans will be in the stands for the first time in two years when Rohit Sharma’s title-holders, Mumbai Indians, take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Dubai to restart the high-octane Twenty20 competition.

The tournament was halted in May because of a devastating surge in coronavirus deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush for every available flight out. Many are not coming back.