IPL: As playoff hopes evaporate, Dhoni thinking of next season

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has effectively accepted the three-time champions are out of the playoff race in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and is already looking forward to next year’s competition.

Chennai languish at the bottom of the points table and are nearly certain to miss the playoff for the first time after succumbing to their eighth loss in 11 matches against defending champions Mumbai on Friday.

“This year hasn’t really been our year, apart from one or two games where we have batted and bowled well and fielded well together,” Dhoni said after their 10-wicket thumping in Sharjah.